Blink-182 Calls for Boycott of FedEx over Support for NRA

Pop-rock band blink-182 has announced it will boycott shipping company FedEx over its continued support for the National Rifle Association following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida this month.

Band frontman Mark Hoppus wrote in a tweet Monday that he had directed the band’s representatives to discontinue using FedEx services and called on fans to do the same.

“FedEx has chosen to continue its business relationship with the NRA, despite its board member pushing conspiracies against children who survived Parkland,” Hoppus wrote. “I’ve directed our representatives to stop using them, and encourage you to do the same.”

.@fedex has chosen to continue its business relationship with the NRA, despite its board member pushing conspiracies against children who survived Parkland. I've directed our representatives to stop using them, and encourage you to do the same. #BoycottFedEx — snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ (@markhoppus) February 27, 2018

FedEx is one of dozens of companies that offers discounts to members of the NRA as well as other special interest organizations. In a statement Monday, FedEx said the company “opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians” but that it would continue offering discounts to NRA members, joining other companies who have stuck by the group after coming under intense pressure to sever ties following the school shooting, which claimed the lives of 17 people earlier this month.

“FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues,” the company wrote in a statement.

FedEx responds to questions on the National Rifle Association, gun safety and policy https://t.co/qYgmbyQ5jk pic.twitter.com/02q1hD2Q9s — FedEx (@FedEx) February 26, 2018

Other companies that have maintained relationships with the NRA under pressure include Apple and Amazon, while several others have cut ties with the group, including Delta and United Airlines, Symantec, and car rental companies Avis, Hertz, Alamo, Enterprise, and National.

In another tweet Monday, Hoppus volunteered his own services to help secure schools.

“I PLEDGE TO WORK FOR FREE for any school to help secure the children,” he wrote. “I am a 29 year retired veteran, Infantry Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Ranger w/ combat experience. I have a conceal carry, Primary and Alternate side arms, a Machine Gun Kelly, and all necessary tactical gear.”

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum