Box Office Poison Jennifer Lawrence Begins Apology Tour: Democrats Were ‘Disgusting’ to Trump Voters

Actress Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the 2016 election with Vanity Fair, saying Democrats treated supporters of Donald Trump in a “disgusting” manner.

In a wide-ranging interview meant to promote her upcoming spy thriller, Red Sparrow, Lawrence argued that Democrats made a “huge mistake” in their aggressive treatment of Trump supporters.

“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me,” the Oscar-winner said. “Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

Lawrence also revealed how President Trump’s victory invigorated her interest in politics. The Hunger Games star said she’s liberal and previously opted not to alienate huge swathes of her audience — as well as her Kentucky-based family and friends, who she admits don’t like her left-wing politics.

“I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics,” she continued. “Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics. When Donald Trump got sworn into office, that fucking changed.”

“My family obviously hates every time I talk about politics because it’s hard to see your kid get criticized and they live in Kentucky, where nobody is really liking what I’m saying,” she continued.

Lawrence, who has risen to become one of Hollywood’s most popular and recognizable actresses, is one of the countless celebrities vocally opposed to Trump’s presidency and claimed in December that she was “waiting” to throw a martini in the president’s face. Lawrence also made headlines in 2015 after she criticized Christians for wielding crucifixes like pitchforks.

Despite her hostility toward Trump and his supporters, the 27-year-old star revealed last year that she would take a break from acting in order to help “fix our democracy.”

“I’m going to take the next year off,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan [politics]. It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, Lawrence also declared that she wanted to “kill” the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after dozens of women accused him of sexual abuse ranging from harassment to rape.

“What he was did was criminal and deplorable and when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him,” she said. “The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives. I want to see him in jail.”

