Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Pays Homage to Dolce & Gabbana in Black Lace Gown

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

by John Binder27 Feb 2018Washington, D.C.0

First Lady Melania Trump paid homage in a black lace gown to the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and the two creative directors behind the brand, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce.

For the White House’s Governors Ball, Melania Trump chose a formfitting, sequined black lace gown in a nod to Dolce & Gabbana as they debuted their Fall/Winter 2018 Collection during Milan Fashion Week.

Dolce & Gabbana has held a monopoly on sexy, black lace dresses which carry all the luxury of Italian fashion and maximalism that the brand has become renowned for.

First Lady Melania Trump attends the Governors’ Ball at the White House on February 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the Governors Ball for US governors attending the National Governors Association (NGA) winter meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Her gown featured a fit and flare silhouette, black lace down her arms, and a neckline that took the shape of the lace. Never one to be a wall-flower, Mrs. Trump sparkled, literally, as sequins scattered down her gown hit the lights of the State Dining Room.

Dolce & Gabbana and Mrs. Trump have proven to be a fashion trio that shares similar aesthetics, opting for sensual silhouettes, ornamental, fancy details, and every once in a while, all-out, unabashed glamour.

Last week, the First Lady stepped out of the White House in a nautical, military-inspired Dolce & Gabbana coat that featured sea captain details and gold trimming that encircled her cinched waist.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, far left, and his wife Lucy Turnbull, far right, at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Dolce & Gabbana have formed a close relationship with the first lady, with the Italian fashion house even crafting a boycott campaign against their own brand as a way to mock critics who demanded they be boycotted for dressing the Slovenian-born First Lady. Fashion designer Hervé Pierre, who crafted Mrs.Trump’s iconic inaugural gown, serves as the former model’s personal stylist.

