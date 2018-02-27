Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Pays Homage to Dolce & Gabbana in Black Lace Gown

First Lady Melania Trump paid homage in a black lace gown to the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and the two creative directors behind the brand, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce.

For the White House’s Governors Ball, Melania Trump chose a formfitting, sequined black lace gown in a nod to Dolce & Gabbana as they debuted their Fall/Winter 2018 Collection during Milan Fashion Week.

Dolce & Gabbana has held a monopoly on sexy, black lace dresses which carry all the luxury of Italian fashion and maximalism that the brand has become renowned for.

Her gown featured a fit and flare silhouette, black lace down her arms, and a neckline that took the shape of the lace. Never one to be a wall-flower, Mrs. Trump sparkled, literally, as sequins scattered down her gown hit the lights of the State Dining Room.

Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump pays homage to Dolce & Gabbana, as they debut their latest collection, wearing a black lace gown to host the Governors Ball at the White House. pic.twitter.com/BXDnRVZ6iJ — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 26, 2018

Dolce & Gabbana and Mrs. Trump have proven to be a fashion trio that shares similar aesthetics, opting for sensual silhouettes, ornamental, fancy details, and every once in a while, all-out, unabashed glamour.

Last week, the First Lady stepped out of the White House in a nautical, military-inspired Dolce & Gabbana coat that featured sea captain details and gold trimming that encircled her cinched waist.

Dolce & Gabbana have formed a close relationship with the first lady, with the Italian fashion house even crafting a boycott campaign against their own brand as a way to mock critics who demanded they be boycotted for dressing the Slovenian-born First Lady. Fashion designer Hervé Pierre, who crafted Mrs.Trump’s iconic inaugural gown, serves as the former model’s personal stylist.

