Oprah Winfrey on 2020 Run: I’m Waiting on a Clear Sign from God

Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey told People in an interview published this week that the one thing that can get her to run for the presidency is if God provided her with a “clear” sign that she should do it.

Winfrey responded to questions about the widespread speculation last month that the OWN boss might challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 following her highly praised speech at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

“I went into prayer,” Winfrey told the magazine. “‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”

The Golden Globes speech led to numerous calls from celebrities urging her to run, including the likes of Hollywood director Stephen Spielberg. Polls placed Winfrey ahead of every potential Democratic candidate and also ahead of President Trump.

“I had people — wealthy, billionaires — calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,’” she added. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’”

President Trump also urged Winfrey to run, describing her as a “very insecure individual” who would eventually be “exposed and defeated.”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

However, weeks before her speech Oprah had ruled out the possibility of a run, stating that it was not something that interested her.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Winfrey told InStyle magazine. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

A poll taken in January found that just 24 percent of American voters want Oprah Winfrey to run for president, including just 38 percent of registered Democrats.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.