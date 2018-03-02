Alec Baldwin Hits Back at Trump: Can’t Wait for ‘Impeachment Hearings,’ ‘Resignation Speech’

Alec Baldwin kept up his long-running feud with President Donald Trump Friday morning, responding to the president’s critical tweets by telling him he looks forward to his “impeachment hearings” and “resignation speech.”

The latest war of words between Trump and his Saturday Night Live impersonator opened up when Baldwin told the Hollywood Reporter that he won’t be able to continue to do his impression of the president for much longer, because it is “agony.”

Trump fired back on his Twitter account Friday, calling on SNL to replace Baldwin with actor Darrell Hammond, who had been playing the president before Baldwin took over ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch,” Trump wrote.

But Baldwin took another shot at Trump Friday in a series of tweets, saying he would “hang in there” for what he called “the good stuff,” including impeachment proceedings and Trump’s resignation. He also joked that First Lady Melania Trump had been calling him to try to get SNL tickets.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Signing off for now. On my way to shoot MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN and grateful to be working w Edward Norton, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Canavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael K Williams.

If this is mediocrity, give me more. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Baldwin’s impersonation of Trump helped save SNL from ratings trouble when he made his debut on the show shortly before the presidential election.

Baldwin predicted last year that Special Counsel Robert Mueller would find enough evidence in his probe of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government to warrant impeachment proceedings against Trump, and that the president would be forced to resign before the end of his first term.

“And they need to do that quickly to get the smell, that stench out of the room so they can prop up Pence to run as the nominee,” the actor said in an August interview with Democracy Now! “Because they will go in one four year period from controlling the White House and both houses of Congress to losing all three in 2020.”

Baldwin released a satirical book about Trump’s presidency in November, entitled You Can’t Spell America Without Me.

The actor is launching a new talk show on ABC this week following the network’s broadcast of the Oscars.

