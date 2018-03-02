Elton John Storms Offstage, Curses Crazed Fans: ‘You F**ked It Up’ (VIDEO)

Pop icon Elton John popped off on some unruly fans during his Thursday night show in Las Vegas.

While singing a fiery rendition of his 1973 hit “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” John stormed offstage after being surrounded by a bevy of fans who had taken the stage.

In a video published Friday by TMZ, John is seen struggling to sing through the ruckus onstage before he walks offstage mid-song.

“I saw him say f— off to somebody,” one audience member told TMZ.

Moments later, however, and in dramatic fashion, the eight-time Grammy Award-winner is seen walking back to his piano armed with a profanity-filled messaged for his frantic fans: “You fucked it up,” he said.

It’s not the first time, indeed, that Sir Elton John’s Vegas showcase has been interrupted by rowdy fans. Last month, John was pelted in the face by Mardi Gras beads while performing “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

The gossip site reports that John had invited fans from the first row onto the stage for the song and that one of them was armed with the beads that smacked the singer in the face.

John announced last month that this sold-out tour would be his last. The veteran crooner was among the many stars to attack Donald Trump during the presidential campaign. John called Trump a barbarian during a star-studded fundraiser for Hillary Clinton.

