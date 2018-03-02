Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Addresses White House Opioid Summit in Ralph Lauren Suit

First Lady Melania Trump chose a dark navy, bell-bottomed paint-suit to deliver a speech at the White House on the opioid epidemic.

In a rare speaking engagement, Mrs. Trump entered the East Room of the White House to applause as she donned a navy pinstripe Ralph Lauren double-breasted suit — not the kind Hillary Clinton often wore, this one is ladylike and cut to accentuate the female curves — with stilettos and a grey turtleneck.

Just as the subject Mrs. Trump spoke about, the suit was a serious ensemble that matched the mood of the occasion, a break from her often sexy wardrobe of Dolce & Gabbana dresses and colorful party frocks.

