Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Addresses White House Opioid Summit in Ralph Lauren Suit

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

by John Binder2 Mar 2018Washington, D.C.0

First Lady Melania Trump chose a dark navy, bell-bottomed paint-suit to deliver a speech at the White House on the opioid epidemic.

In a rare speaking engagement, Mrs. Trump entered the East Room of the White House to applause as she donned a navy pinstripe Ralph Lauren double-breasted suit — not the kind Hillary Clinton often wore, this one is ladylike and cut to accentuate the female curves — with stilettos and a grey turtleneck.

First lady Melania Trump leaves the East Room after delivering remarks during the White House Opioid Summit March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. The summit was organized to focus attention on the national opioid addiction crisis and how to combat the epidemic. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump (L) arrives in the East Room to deliver remarks during the White House Opioid Summit March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. The summit was organized to focus attention on the national opioid addiction crisis and how to combat the epidemic. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Just as the subject Mrs. Trump spoke about, the suit was a serious ensemble that matched the mood of the occasion, a break from her often sexy wardrobe of Dolce & Gabbana dresses and colorful party frocks.

