Hollywood Men Launch #AskMoreOfHim Campaign to Support #MeToo Movement

A group of Hollywood men including actors, producers, and other entertainment industry figures have signed an open letter launching what they call the #AskMoreOfHim campaign, a pledge to do their part to help eradicate sexual harassment and misconduct.

In the letter — signed by men including actors David Arquette, David Schwimmer, and Matt McGorry, documentary filmmaker Kirby Dick, and attorney Steven Brill — the group applauds the courage of the women who have come forward to share their stories of sexual misconduct.

“As men, we have a special responsibility to prevent abuse from happening in the first place. After all, the vast majority of sexual harassment, abuse and violence is perpetrated by men, whether in Hollywood or not,” the letter reads. “And in entertainment — like many industries — men continue to hold most of the decision-making power. Therefore, one of the most powerful things that men can and must do is make it clear to other men — including their friends, colleagues and co-workers — that sexual harassment and abuse are never acceptable.”

The open letter comes two days before the Academy Awards, where viewers will be watching to see how host Jimmy Kimmel and the show’s producers handle the ongoing sexual misconduct scandal plaguing the industry.

Since October, more than 120 prominent figures in Hollywood and the media have been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to unwanted touching to rape.

“Some may question our motives for signing this statement and we aim to counteract their skepticism by being painfully honest. Men are imperfect. We are imperfect. And many men, including perhaps some of us, may have enabled the bad behavior of others or acted in ways we now regret,” the letter continues.

“Nonetheless, we believe that men must speak out against sexism, even as we engage in our own process of critical self-reflection, personal growth and accountability.”

The letter concludes with a pledge to “support survivors, condemn sexism wherever we see it and hold ourselves and others accountable.”

“As advocates, actors, writers, producers, and directors, we hope that our actions will inspire other men to join us. Until now, only a small number of them have been actively engaged in this effort. This must change,” the letter concludes. “It’s time we #AskMoreOfHim.”

