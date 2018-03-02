In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie wonders why everyone is so interested in Sunday night’s Academy Awards, which will honor the year’s best films.

“It’s the occasion of the year,” Jackie muses. “More people watch this than anything else that matters anywhere in the world… Well, of what consequence is it? Why is it so important? Could you imagine this should be the highest-rated show of the year, as if it makes a difference for anybody?”

“Let’s assume a guy is the best actor and he gets an award. Be honest; does it make any difference to you? Is that really so important?” Jackie asks.

Jackie says a great plumber is far more valuable than a great actor.

“If you can’t get into a movie, do you care? Who cares, you keep walking. But if you can’t get into a toilet? It’s a whole different experience. You’d like to keep walking but you can’t move. All of a sudden you’ve got a big problem.”

“Watch people coming out of a movie. You see what happens? They’re sad, mad, disturbed… Coming out of a toilet? Let’s be honest. You ever see anybody look happier than that? I never saw someone coming out of a toilet saying, ‘Ehhh, I don’t know, I’ve seen better toilets.'”

“It’s no accident that every time you go into a movie you see a toilet. But whenever you go to a toilet, do you see a movie? I don’t think so. I never saw a guy in a toilet say, ‘What’s wrong here? There’s no movie.'”

Watch Jackie's latest above.

