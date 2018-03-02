MeToo: Oscars Gift Bags Include Pepper Spray and Body Alarms

Oscar nominees will receive pepper spray and body alarms in their award ceremony gift bags in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood and spurred that #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement.

In a press release, the security systems company Sabre said that they planned to “help others by inspiring self-empowerment,” and as such would be handing out items including a keychain pepper spray, gel pepper spray, personal body alarms, as well as a testing kit that determines whether a drink has been drugged.

“This event is a unique opportunity for us to lend a helping hand in the #MeToo movement with solutions that take aim at the harassment culture that’s been pervasive most notably in the entertainment industry and in broader society,” said Sabre CEO David Nance.

Nominees will also receive a lightweight branded pepper spray called PepperFace, whose CEO claimed their product would serve as an “awareness symbol” in the fight against sexual violence.

“In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, PepperFace is arriving in Hollywood at the perfect time,” said PepperFace CEO Brian Pennington. “We want to be an awareness symbol to help end violence against women and also provide resources for those unfortunate enough to have become a victim of violence.”

Over 120 individuals across Hollywood stand accused of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal, including major figures such as Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and Bill Cosby.

Alongside the safety products, the 26 nominees will also receive other valuable gifts such as a 24-karat gold facial, a “conflict-free” diamond necklace, and a 12-night holiday to Tanzania.

The Oscars will take place March 4 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year running. Kimmel has confirmed he will not mention the scandal as he seeks to “strike the right tone” with his audience.

