Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Compares President Trump to ‘Anchorman’ Character on Guns Issue

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked that President Donald Trump was like a confused character from the movie Anchorman when he was suddenly seen siding with the anti-gun position this week.

Kerr was standing for a few questions from the press during the team’s visit to Washington DC on Thursday, when a reporter asked him what he thought of Trump’s comments on guns, The Big Lead reported.

President Trump raised eyebrows on both sides of the gun divide when he remarked during a February 28 meeting that he favored the idea of taking guns away from possibly troubled gun owners before the courts got involved.

“I like taking the guns early, like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida … to go to court would have taken a long time.” Trump said, “Take the guns first, go through due process second.”

For his part, Kerr, a great Trump critic, was amused when the reporter wondered if the coach was “pleasantly surprised” by Trump’s anti-gun rights comment.

Kerr compared the president to Anchorman character Brick Tamland (Steve Carell) who, during the famous fight scene, ended up on the wrong side of the fight.

“He reminded me of ‘Anchorman,'” Kerr said laughing, “when Brick ends up on the wrong side of the fight, and he’s like ‘yeah’ and they’re like ‘no, no Brick you’re on this side.’ … Sorry is that wrong? I’m in big trouble.

“I know I’m going to take all kinds of sh*t,” the coach added. “It was worth it.”

Steve Kerr not exactly encouraged with Trump recently suggesting he’d be in favor of confiscating guns. Kerr likened Trump to “Brick” in Anchorman not realizing he’s on the wrong side of the fight pic.twitter.com/dgVsPl4Ppk — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 1, 2018

The scene in question from the 2004 comedy featured Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his news anchor team running across the “evening anchor team” led by evening anchorman Wes Mantooth (Vince Vaughn). As the two teams squared off for a street fight, the evening news team began taunting Burgundy’s men. During the taunting, Burgandy’s weatherman, Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), had wandered over to the opposite team laughing with the “bad guys” over their taunts. Burgundy’s sports guy, Champ Kind (David Koechner), then grabbed Brick saying, “get back over here.”

The segment occurs within the first minute of the scene:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.