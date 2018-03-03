Jeff Daniels to Stephen Colbert: Throw Trump ‘in the Back of a Truck and Take Him Away’

Actor Jeff Daniels is pining for the day law enforcement officials throw President Donald Trump “in the back of a truck and take him away,” while claiming officials in the FBI and CIA are the “true patriots” who give him “hope.”

Appearing on the talk-show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Daniels spent most the show expressing his disdain for the Trump presidency and his conviction that Trump and his allies will go to jail for election-related crimes.

“They’re all going to prison,” the Dumb and Dumber star said of people working in the White House. “I mean I go to sleep at night, I don’t count sheep. I just recite orange jumpsuits, prison haircuts, orange jumpsuits, prison haircuts.”

“I mean as a country, we lost respect, decency, civilized behavior, integrity, class, accountability, responsibility,” the actor said. “This is the opposite of what any country would need, just as far as human beings, so just get him out of here, throw him in the back a truck take him away.”

Discussing his role in the upcoming Hulu series The Looming Tower, a dramatization of events leading up to the September 11, 2001 terror terrorist attacks, Daniels said that what he learned from his role about the devotion of the FBI and CIA gave him hope that there would be “heroes” willing to stand up to the president.

“It’s in the FBI and it’s in the CIA, and it’s in those people that give me hope that when the circus gets done in the Oval Office, however that falls out, and it will fall out, because this is not the behavior of an innocent man, that we will have heroes… who are willing to step up and challenge this guy,” said Daniels, who portray’s real-life FBI agent John O’Neil in the new Hulu series.

“Daniels, who was celebrated by Hollywood after winning an Emmy for his anti-American diatribes in the political drama Newsroom, also called on Republican leaders to “step up” and let their party fail in the interests of the country.

“How long can you sit on the Titanic when you can see the iceberg coming?” he said. “This is the country we’re talking about, not your party. And if your party has to go down, then that’s what has to happen.”

