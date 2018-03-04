Celebrities to Wear Gun Control Lapel Pins at Oscars

Numerous celebrities plan to wear orange lapel pins during the Oscars in support of gun control and the Michael Bloomberg-founded gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The Bloomberg gun control group is popular with Hollywood celebrities who use guns in movies then criticize private citizens’ right to own guns for self-defense in real life.

For example, Julianne Moore appears in movies with firearms then uses her affiliation with Everytown to push stringent gun laws for average Americans. On October 20, 2017, Breitbart News reported that Moore was pushing a gun registry and a limit on the number of guns an American citizen could own. And she supports numerous other gun controls.

And in the wake of the February 14 Florida school shooting, actress Amy Schumer urged her Twitter followers to take part in the March 24 student march for gun control, which has been co-opted by Everytown:

On March 24, students are leading marches in DC & across the country to demand that lawmakers do their jobs and take action to prevent gun violence. Get involved: https://t.co/s57UYt3xRO#MarchForOurLives @Everytown — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) February 18, 2018

Now Everytown’s lapel pins will be a fashion accessory of choice for gun control supporters at the Oscars. The Cut reports that “some celebrities” will be wearing the pin, but no specific names were listed.

On April 15, 2016, Everytown defended celebrities who use guns on film but criticize guns in real life. The gun control group did this by stressing their position that people cannot blame make-believe violence for actual violence.

Writing in USA Today, Everytown’s Jason Rzepka referenced the ongoing “conversation” about the relationship between Hollywood gun violence and real-life gun violence, saying:

[Hollywood] content creators are quite anxious about that conversation, because they often feel guilty or wonder, ‘Am I somehow responsible?’ They are usually quite relieved when they hear that from all of our research on this subject, violence in television and film is by no means a primary culprit in our gun violence crisis in America.

