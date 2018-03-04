HOLLYWOOD POPULISM: Actors Walk Into Theatre, Throw Snacks at Moviegoers During Oscars Skit

During the 90th Academy Awards show, host Jimmy Kimmel and a group of actors walked across the street to a theatre to throw candy and snacks to moviegoers who were in the middle of watching the Oprah Winfrey-starring fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time.

Ansel Elgort, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong’o, and others joined Kimmel to enter a movie theatre across the street from the Oscars to pass out food to moviegoers, throwing candy and sandwiches into the crowd of people.

“We have a six-foot sub and we have a hot dog cannon,” Kimmel said before entering the theatre with the group of actors. “We’re going to fire hot dogs into the air…”

“I don’t know if you know who we are,” Gal Gadot told the crowd as she entered the theatre with Kimmel. “You do!”

ONLY AT THE #OSCARS: @jimmykimmel led a group of movie stars to a nearby theatre, surprised the audience with a hotdog cannon, expressed Hollywood's appreciation for moviegoers, and selected one viewer to introduce the next presenters. https://t.co/lJd891ISOk pic.twitter.com/Vho76WCx1T — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

“We brought you some goodies,” the Wonder Woman star said.

“So we were talking about our appreciation for people who go to the movies and those are you people so we wanted to say ‘Thank you’ to the moviegoers,” Kimmel said of the inspiration for the trip.

The group of actors then proceeded to enter the theatre and throw candy and snacks into the crowd of moviegoers.

