Oscars: Rapper Common Blasts NRA and Praises Dreamers in Politically Charged Performance

Rapper Common and singer Andra Day took the stage at the 90th Academy Awards and delivered a politically charged performance of “Stand Up for Something,” the Oscar-nominated song for the Thurgood Marshall biopic Marshall.

“On Oscar night, this is the dream we tell. A land where dreamers live and freedom dwells,” Common sing, referencing the millions of illegal aliens living in the United States as benefits of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Common also took a swipe at the NRA, singing, “Immigrants get the benefits; we put up monuments for the feminists/ Tell the NRA they in God’s way.”

While Day sing, spotlights lit up the stage revealing the throng of activists onstage.

Among those on the stage with Common and Day was Cecile Richards, the longtime president of Planned Parenthood, 8-year-old a Syrian refugee from Aleppo named Bana Alabed, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, and Black Lives Matter movement co-founder Patrisse Cullors, among others.

“If it’s one thing I learned from being a part of ‘Selma’ is that, an activist is someone who lives their life for what they believe in and works for that cause every day,” Common said in a statement before Sunday’s show. “The activists we asked to join us on stage are people who have dedicated their lives to making the world better. For some because their own personal experiences have driven them to this place, and some because they’ve seen the injustices going on in the world and felt they had to take action.”

