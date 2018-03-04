PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence Goes Wild, Climbs Over Seats with Wine Glass In Hand at Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

by John Binder4 Mar 2018Los Angeles, CA0

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the 90th Academy Awards and immediately began her now infamously obnoxious antics.

After trying to photo-bomb on the red carpet, Lawrence entered the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars took place in Los Angeles, California, and immediately grabbed herself a glass of wine.

Jennifer Lawrence poses at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

With the wine glass in her hand, Jennifer climbed over seats, mingled with A-listers, and hiked her dress up. Take a look:

Media, of course, proposed Lawrence for her ability to climb over seats in a gown and not spill her wine.

Jennifer has become box office poison as of late, with her latest film Red Sparrow opening this weekend at around  $17 million, despite costing about $120 million to film and produce, as Breitbart News reported.

