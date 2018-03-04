PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence Goes Wild, Climbs Over Seats with Wine Glass In Hand at Oscars

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the 90th Academy Awards and immediately began her now infamously obnoxious antics.

After trying to photo-bomb on the red carpet, Lawrence entered the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars took place in Los Angeles, California, and immediately grabbed herself a glass of wine.

With the wine glass in her hand, Jennifer climbed over seats, mingled with A-listers, and hiked her dress up. Take a look:

Media, of course, proposed Lawrence for her ability to climb over seats in a gown and not spill her wine.

Tag yourself, I'm Jennifer Lawrence climbing over the seats at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ncwsfKvr7t — MTV (@MTV) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence mastered the art of multi-tasking at the #Oscars https://t.co/85U6LGuHdV pic.twitter.com/14rfgkbXXr — New York Post (@nypost) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence climbing over seats in that dress without spilling a drop of wine deserves an Oscar, tbh pic.twitter.com/R8v6u6QSio — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

Jennifer has become box office poison as of late, with her latest film Red Sparrow opening this weekend at around $17 million, despite costing about $120 million to film and produce, as Breitbart News reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.