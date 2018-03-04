Watch Oscar’s Shark-Jumping PC Moment: ‘This Is Me’

One of the most woke moments at Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards saw Keala Settle sing the song “This is Me” from the film The Greatest Showman, with the stage being filled with people representing nearly every walk of life.

As Settle performed the song, the group behind her became increasingly diverse, including:

An Asian man and woman to represent the Asian community Multiple curvy women to represent the plus size community A man of Indian descent to represent immigrants from India A woman with a fuschia mohawk A multitude of black Americans to represent the black community A Muslim woman in a hijab to represent Muslims And a boy with pink hair



It’s the anthem that preaches difference… @KealaSettle performs “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6eZc9milZY — Channel 9 (@Channel9) March 5, 2018

On a night that celebrated diversity though onstage performances — but not so much by way of nominees and Oscar-winners — the performance was one for the record books.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.