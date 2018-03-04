‘We Stand With You:’ Actors Kumail Nanjiani, Lupita Nyong’o Give Shout-Out to ‘Dreamers’ at Oscars

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Lupita Nyong’o gave a special Academy Awards shout-out to the roughly 3.5 million illegal aliens in the United States who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

While presenting an award, Nanjiani and Nyong’o mentioned how they arrived in the U.S. as immigrants before sending a not-so-subtle shout-out to the DACA illegal aliens, announcing in unison, “We stand with you.”

Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani delivered a message to ‘all the dreamers out there:’ ‘We stand with you’ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rBCeRZlX5j — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

“We are also immigrants. I’m from Kenya,” Nyong’o said.

“And I am from Pakistan and Iowa,” Nanjiani followed up. “Two places that nobody in Hollywood can find on a map.”

“Like everyone in this room and everyone watching at home, we are Dreamers,” Nyong’o said. “We grew up dreaming of one day working in the movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood and dreams are the foundation of America.”

“To all the dreamers out there, we stand with you,” Nanjiani said.