Cecile Richards Attends Oscars with Black Lives Matter Co-Founder

Outgoing Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards attended the Oscars Sunday evening with Patrisse Cullors-Brignac, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter.

Richards, who announced in January that she will be stepping down as president of the abortion industry giant, arrived at the Oscars with Cullors-Brignac and Bryan Stevenson, initiative director for Equal Justice, and the three posed on the red carpet for photos, reports CNN.

Richards posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “So the Oscars are cool but being with Bryan and Patrisse is 100.”

As Variety notes, Richards, Cullors-Brignac, and Stevenson also joined Dolores Huerta of United Farm Workers, Nicole Hockley – gun control advocate of Sandy Hook Promise – and Tarana Burke of Me Too, onstage with 8-year-old Bana Alabed, a Syrian refugee whose tweets about her family’s experiences during the 2016 siege of Aleppo brought her international attention.

The group of political activists stood with Bana onstage as Common and Andra Day sang their Oscar-nominated song, “Stand Up for Something.”

Left-wing activists have been urging Richards to run for office once she steps down from her role at Planned Parenthood.

Alicia Garza, another Black Lives Matter founder, told BuzzFeed News in February, “F**k yeah she should run for office! We’ve basically made a whole plan for her campaign without her.”

Tonight and always, proud to stand up for a future where every woman—no matter her race, income, geography, sexual orientation, disability, or immigration status—can access affordable health care, including reproductive health care, without judgment, shame, or stigma. #Oscars — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) March 5, 2018

“I stand for peace love and women’s rights.” – @Common It has never been more important to stand up for something: for social and criminal and EQUAL justice, for women’s rights, for civil rights, for human rights. From Syria, to Puerto Rico, to #StandingRock. #Oscars #Oscars90 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 5, 2018

Planned Parenthood – which profits from abortions – was founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger, who believed the Negro population needed to be controlled.