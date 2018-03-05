Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Reinvents Her Iconic Inauguration Day Look with Metallic Louboutins

by John Binder
5 Mar 2018

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted Israel Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, at the White House paying homage to not only her famous ice blue Inauguration Day ensemble but also the nation of Israel.

Mrs. Trump was all class in a laid back Max Mara coat in pale, ice blue — similar to her monochromatic Inauguration Day look — and metallic (Gasp!) ice blue Christian Louboutin stilettos. Mrs. Trump coordinated perfectly with Mrs. Netanyahu as the two walked together throughout the White House, each in a shade of blue.

Mrs. Trump is definitely having her shades of cool moment in this beautifully colored ensemble. Refined and yet relaxed.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu to the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Over the weekend, Mrs. Trump arrived back at the White House following a Palm Beach weekend getaway trip with President Trump, wearing a cape and a pair of red snakeskin Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Mrs. Trump strutted across the South Lawn of the White House wearing a cape by Italian fashion label, Bottega Veneta, and a dark grey cashmere sweater. Mrs. Trump’s trousers, cut above the ankle (her favorite pant silhouette), are by Michael Kors and retail for about $785.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump brought in a pop of color, wearing a pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos that featured bright red snakeskin motif to tie in the small red check on trousers. To top the look off, Mrs. Trump threw on a pair of chunky black sunglasses.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, March 3, 2018, as they return from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House after attending the funeral service of Rev. Billy Graham and a Republican Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. (Photo Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.


