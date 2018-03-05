Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Omits Adam West, Della Reese, David Cassidy, More

Several iconic Hollywood stars were left off this year’s In Memoriam segment at Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards show, including legendary Batman actor Adam West, singer and Touched By an Angel star Della Reese, and ‘The Partridge Family’ star David Cassidy.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder delivered a moving cover of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top” while faces of deceased Hollywood stars, both in front of and behind the camera flashed across the screen for viewers at home and for those who filled the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

All told, nearly a dozen people were excluded from the segment meant to honor those who passed away after last year’s show.

Frasier star John Mahoney was excluded as well as Goodfellas and The Sopranos star Frank Vincent. Animal House actor Stephen Furst and Dick Van Dyke Show actress Rose Marie were also left off this year’s list.

Iconic Hollywood filmmaker Tobe Hooper was also excluded from the list, infuriating several of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre director’s fans.

“I 100% understand that the #Oscars “in memoriam” video packages can’t mention *everyone*, but Tobe Hooper? Come on. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, if he only made those two films, are absolutely LEGENDARY and important movies. Sigh,” wrote one enraged Twitter user.

Viewership of Sunday night’s telecast of the 90th annual Academy Awards hit a record-low 26.5 million.

