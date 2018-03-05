PHOTOS: Best and Worst Dressed Red Carpet Looks at the 2018 Oscars

The 2018 Academy Awards hit an all-time low with American viewership, making the red carpet more intriguing than the awards ceremony itself.

Color and a variation of silhouettes returned to the red carpet this Oscars, but the downfall was an array of ensembles that were dated, boring, and just plain ugly.

Best Dressed: Salma Hayek in custom-made Gucci

No one sparkled on the red carpet as much as Salma Hayek this year as she was statuesque in this Grecian-inspired purple gown by Gucci. Absolutely stunning!

Worst Dressed: Lupita Nyong’o in Atelier Versace

Woke Twitter is obsessed with Lupita Nyong’o no matter what she does. But, though she generally looks fabulous, this Versace gown looked like a costume that she stole from the set of “300.” The date, so-2009 right shoulder pad is also making this dress worse than it actually is. A complete fail.

Best Dressed: Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Fashion Notes readers will know that I’m biased to anything Nicole Kidman wears. This structured Armani gown is absolutely breathtaking in electric blue. (She’s so skinny, it’s fabulous!) No one can pull off a giant bow around their waist but Nicole!

Worst Dressed: Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior

When JLaw wasn’t acting obnoxious inside the Oscars (so annoying) she was posing on the red carpet in this gold Christian Dior dress that looks like it was taken directly out of Jennifer Aniston’s wardrobe. The problem with this dress isn’t that it is ugly, it’s that it is bland and Jennifer’s makeup is caked onto the point that you can barely see her eyes. I swear, it’s like the stylist at Dior is trying to sabotage her all the time!

Best Dressed: Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture

The “I, Tonya” actress was quite obviously the rising starlet of the year and in this angelic, white Chanel gown by Karl Lagerfeld, she was a classic beauty in a room full of loud, woke JLaw’s. The silver draping on the neckline and arms of this dress is just divine and the silver hanging clutch bag tops it off as one of the best looks of the night.

Worst Dressed: Adam Rippon in Moschino

It really doesn’t get tackier than the avidly anti-Trump U.S. figure skater showing up to an awards ceremony in a bondage-inspired, horribly ill-fitting tuxedo with a pair of grandpa’s slippers. Regardless Gay Twitter was all “SLAAYYY QUEEN” when Adam arrived, but no one can deny this is an abomination of a red carpet look.

Best Dressed: Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

When Emma Stone arrived on the Oscars red carpet, it was such a nice break from all the gowns. Women in tuxedos and suits (think Melania Trump, not Hillary Clinton) continues to be one of the most endearing fashion statements. Loved it!

Worst Dressed: Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano

There’s not much to say other than the fact that this was quite literally the ugliest dress on the Oscars red carpet.

Best Dressed: Allison Janney in Reem Acra

The Oscars were Allison Janney’s night to shine as she took home the award for “Best Supporting Actress” for her incredible portrayal of Tonya Harding’s mother. For the red carpet, this is possibly the best Allison has ever looked. Dripping in red and dripping in diamonds. You can never go wrong with that combination!