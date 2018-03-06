CBS Pilot: White Dad Widowed After Cop Kills His Black Husband

Longtime ER star Noah Wyle has been tapped to star in a pilot episode for CBS’s new racially charged drama Red Line.

The potential hourlong drama follows the events that follow after a white Chicago police officer mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor. The series would follow three different families with personal ties to the case with the aftermath of the tragic shooting being told from each perspective.

A-list filmmaker Ava DuVernay is executive producing the potential project, along with powerhouse producer Greg Berlanti, who’s produced major TV series from fan-favorite Dawson’s Creek to the CW’s The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow.

TV’s Shameless and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star Noel Fisher has been cast as the white cop.

Wyle became a household name in the early 90s, starring for fifteen seasons on ER as Dr. John Carter ( the actor still hold the crown for most appearances, with 254, in the medical drama). He starred for five years on TNT’s now-defunct sci-fi drama series Falling Skies and is currently starring in the TNT adventure comedy The Librarians.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson