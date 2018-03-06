Jimmy Kimmel Takes Bait: Triggered By Trump’s ‘Lowest Rated Oscars’ Tweet

Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel fired off a defense tweet on Tuesday after President Donald Trump trolled Hollywood over the Oscar’s historically low ratings.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” President Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning, mocking Sunday night’s telecast of the 90th annual Academy Awards, of which viewership plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million.

“Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!” the president added.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!

Kimmel, apparently bothered by Trump’s trolling, delivered a response. “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY.” the Live host tweeted in a post that went viral.

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY.

The awards show was chockfull of politics, with Kimmel opening the broadcast with jokes insinuating that President Trump is a racist, the Vice President Mike Pence is homophobic, and that gun owners are wrong to support the Second Amendment.

“None other than President Trump called ‘Get Out’ the best first three-quarters of a movie this year,” Kimmel said Sunday night.

“We don’t make films like ‘Call Me by Your Name’ for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence,” the Oscars host quipped, taking a shot at the vice president.

“If you want to encourage others to join the amazing students at Parkland at their march on the 24th, do that,” Kimmel told the star-studded audiance.

It was the type of political that, in the end, may have turned off millions of viewers.

