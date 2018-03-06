Netflix Hires Only Women Directors for Season 2 of Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones’

The Netflix series based on Marvel Comics superhero Jessica Jones is well known for its theme of female empowerment, but the show has taken yet another step in that direction with the streamer announcing that every one of season two’s 13 episodes will be directed by a woman.

Women directed only 11 percent of some 250 recent films, so the producers of Jessica Jones wanted to do something big, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg presented producers with the idea of hiring several female directors for season two of the superhero show but noted how surprised she was when Allie Goss, Netflix’s VP in charge of original series, upped the ante and asked why all not have 13 episodes helmed by a female director.

“She said, ‘Why not all 13?’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, of course!'” Rosenberg told EW.

Rosenberg hastened to add that the female directors who are lined up to take their shot at the show are all veterans, not first-timers who need a break. She said there are a lot of established female directors, “so what we did was simply open the door. It wasn’t like we had to give a bunch of women their first break. It was just being inclusive.”

Indeed, Rosenberg insisted that she does not want people to think Jessica Jones is doing some sort of favor for these female directors.

“They were doing us a favor by joining our roster,” Rosenberg insisted. “And, you know, we’re looking forward to the day when we’re not even having this conversation, we’re just talking about them as qualified people who happen to be women. Hopefully, we’re there someday, but now? Not yet.”

Producers have already tweeted out an introduction for some of the female directors taking the lead on the show.

Meet Millicent Shelton, one of the directors of Season 2. She was the first African American woman to receive a primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series. #femalefilmmakerfriday pic.twitter.com/B9wTveib1X — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) March 2, 2018

Meet Deborah Chow, one of the directors of Season 2. Two of her first short films have both won awards at various international film festivals. #femalefilmmakerfriday pic.twitter.com/1YDp6s1rgY — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) February 23, 2018

Meet Liz Friedlander, one of the directors of Season 2. Before entering the world of TV and movies, she directed music videos. Get to know each of our 13 powerful directors, starting now. #femalefilmmakerfriday pic.twitter.com/rXpaJo9Mj3 — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) February 16, 2018

Jessica Jones, which stars Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Carrie-Anne Moss, returns to Netflix on March 8 (which is International Women’s Day).

