‘Shape of Water’ Themed Dildo Sales Skyrocket Following Oscars Success

Sales of dildo sex toys inspired by the Academy Award-winning film Shape of Water have skyrocketed following its success at the Oscars, The Wrap reports.

The dildos, which are inspired by a character known as the ‘Amphibian Man,’ reportedly sold out within 20 minutes of the film being awarded the Oscar for Best Picture at Sunday’s award ceremony.

“Our sales have gone through the roof!” the dildo’s sculptor told the outlet. “All ‘Shape of Water’ toys sold out as soon as I posted them… in less than 20 minutes!”

The sculptor, who works under the name Ere, added that she is considering creating another batch of similar dildos, saying that there was a “pretty good amount” of demand since Sunday.

The dildos, which are 100 percent silicon and based on what they believe the ‘Amphibian Mans’ penis would look like.

“I’ve been anticipating this movie for a while,” Ere said last month. “The shape, the character design are gorgeous — and I love [Guillermo] del Toro’s work.”

The Wrap has previously outlined the dildoes in detail:

The medium dildo is 7 and-a-half inches in length, 7 inches of which are “insertable.” It has a 6-inch circumference around at its widest point. The small is 6 inches long, 5 inches of which are insertable. That one has a 4 and-a-half inch circumference. Each toy contains body safe pigments and can be boiled to clean. They’re all handmade, and take about two and-a-half hours to create.

However, the film’s director, Guillermo del Toro, has contended that the design is not an accurate representation.

“I’m sure Dunkirk doesn’t have that problem,” del Toro said last month. “I don’t think it’s an accurate representation. It’s some form of fan art… I guess.”

The fantasy drama film was del Toro’s first Oscar win, for which he also won Best Director. The film’s score composer Alexandre Desplat also won an Oscar for Best Original Music Score.

