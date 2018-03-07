Still Rattled By Trump’s Tweet, Jimmy Kimmel Blames Netflix for Oscar Ratings Collapse

Obviously still rattled by President Trump mocking his record-low Oscar viewership, a defensive Jimmy Kimmel blamed Netflix for the historic ratings catastrophe.

Early Monday morning, Trump poked fun at the Oscars with a tweet that read, “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

An already defensive Kimmel fired back with this bit of fake news, “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY.”

Actually, according to Rasmussen, one of the most accurate pollsters of the 2016 election, Trump is sitting at a healthy 48 percent job approval rating, and as of late has polled higher than former-President Obama did at this exact same time in his failed presidency.

Probably knowing that his first response to Trump was pretty lame (not to mention inaccurate), like George Costanza and the Jerk Store, the neurotic Kimmel thought he would give it another go on his late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

This time Kimmel actually tried to explain why he hit a record low. The only problem is that his explanation is simply not true.

“The truth is,” Kimmel said, “every year since Netflix happened, the ratings are down for every big TV show: the Super Bowl, the Grammys, the Emmys, the Golden Globes.”

Yeah, no.

This is a straight-up falsehood. Before Sunday night’s Kimmel crater, the previous record low was all the way back in 2008, a few years before Netflix’s streaming service really took off. Moreover, Oscar ratings actually increased between 2013 to 2014, from 40.3 million viewers to 43.7 million viewers. So to blame Netflix for your failure is simply anti-science.

Moreover, Sunday night’s ratings drop was not part of a trend; it was a flat-out crash, a collapse of 20 percent — an implosion, where only 26.5 million viewers tuned in, compared to 33 million the year prior. What had been an incremental ratings drop, starting in 2015, turned into a debacle on Sunday.

Thankfully, the insecure Kimmel was not done making a fool of himself. After just making stuff up about Netflix manhandling his Oscar ratings, Kimmel bragged about winning more Twitter “likes” than Trump.

“Since I was the host of the Oscars, I felt like it was incumbent on me to respond [to Trump],” Kimmel told his audience of trained seals. “So I tweeted to him … [and] wanted to point out that my tweet got more than twice as many ‘likes’ as his tweet.”

Does no one love Jimmy enough to tell him to just stay down?

