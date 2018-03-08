Kal Penn Wants Chuck Schumer ‘Out of Office’ over Israel Support

Actor and former Obama staffer Kal Penn (Kumar of Harold and Kumar fame) ripped into Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his support for the state of Israel.

Standing before this week’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Schumer not only came out in strong defense of Israel but spoke the truth about Arabs not wanting peace with the Jewish state:

Now, let me tell you why – my view – why we don’t have peace, because the fact of the matter is that too many Palestinians and too many Arabs do not want any Jewish state in the Middle East. The view of Palestinians is simple: the Europeans treated the Jews badly culminating in the Holocaust, and they gave them our land as compensation. Of course, we say it’s our land. The Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace. They invent other reasons, but they do not believe in a Jewish state, and that is why we, in America, must stand strong with Israel through thick and thin. We must because that is the reason, not any of these other false shibboleths, why there is not peace in the Middle East.

Penn was so outraged, using his verified Twitter account, he said he was “Looking forward to the day [Schumer’s] out of office.”

“New York is a beautiful state with incredible people from so many faiths & backgrounds,” Penn tweeted. “Instead of using his office to bring people together & really make a difference, @SenSchumer is making speeches to divide us. Looking forward to the day he’s out of office.”

Penn also retweeted freelance writer David Klion (Guardian, Al-Jazeera) who ripped into Schumer as “bigoted, divisive, [and] embarrassing.”

“As your constituent, neighbor, and fellow Jew, really appalled by this, @SenSchume,” Klion wrote. “Bigoted, divisive, embarrassing, as is the fact that you let your caucus gut Dodd-Frank while you were busy sucking up to AIPAC. New Yorkers deserve better representation.”

