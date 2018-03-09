Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stays On-Trend in Oversized Belt, Suede Stilettos

First Lady Melania Trump was on-trend at the White House on Thursday, wearing a chunky, oversized belt, a pencil skirt, and her favorite pair of suede stilettos.

Melania Trump looked like she stepped off the runways of Milan when she greeted Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv at the White House in an oversized belt with a giant buckle and suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Oversized belts were all over the runways this season, especially at the Versace Fall/Winter 2018 show, which featured giant belts with decorative gold buckles.

Keeping her color palette neutral, Mrs. Trump wore a black turtle-neck sweater with quarter sleeves and a Ralph Lauren checkered skirt from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection.

Heartened to see children affected by tragedy using their voices to try and create change. Wonderful to meet and speak with Stoneman Douglas High School student @KyleKashuv today at the @WhiteHouse,” Read Mrs. Trump Twitter account. “His message of unity inspires us all! #MSDStrong”

Heartened to see children affected by tragedy using their voices to try and create change. Wonderful to meet and speak with Stoneman Douglas High School student @KyleKashuv today at the @WhiteHouse. His message of unity inspires us all! #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/N5ZqdGruwT — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2018

