Eminem Attacks Gun Owners, NRA During iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance (Video)

Rapper turned political activist Eminem took aim at gun owners and the National Rifle Association (NRA) Sunday night while performing his hit single “Nowhere Fast” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons. They love their guns more than our children,” Eminem rhymed while taking the stage at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Detriot-based crooner called out the NRA in a gun control-themed verse, rapping, “This whole country is going nuts/ And the NRA is in our way. They’re responsible for this whole production. They hold the strings, they control the puppet.”

Eminem’s politically charged performance Sunday was preceded by a call to action from Alex Moscou, a sophomore who survived the mass shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“We’re tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us, and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again,” Moscou looked into the camera and said, urging lawmakers to pass more gun control laws and encouraged the audience to join him in the March for Our Lives on March 24. “If those elected to represent won’t do what’s right to keep us safe, we’re going to be too loud for them to ignore.”

“We’re marching in Washington, D.C. on March 24th, for all of our fellow students and for the victims and survivors of gun violence in every community,” Moscou added. “From New Orleans to Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, wherever you are, we hope you will join us. Go to marchforourlives.com to RSVP today.”

Model Hailey Baldwin, who co-hosted Sunday’s telecast alongside DJ Khaled, showed her support for the south Florida school by wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Stoneman Douglas High.”

No stranger to attacking the right during high-profile performances, Eminem made headlines last October after saying “fuck you” to his fans who voted for President Donald Trump in a profanity-filled freestyle that aired during the BET Hip Hop Awards.

