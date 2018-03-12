PHOTOS: Fashion Designer Hubert de Givenchy Dies, Legacy Lives Through Audrey Hepburn’s Iconic Wardrobe

There is possibly no greater collaboration between American film and fashion than that of actress Audrey Hepburn and fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy.

Hubert de Givenchy, who died Monday, is the man not only behind Hepburn’s iconic wardrobe but he’s also responsible for one of France’s most powerful fashion houses. Known for modernity and innovation of fabrics, as Givenchy passes, his legacy lives through Hepburn’s clothes from American films such as Charade, How to Steal a Million, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The collaboration and friendship between Givenchy and Hepburn were genuine and rich, unlike any other modern-day relationship between a starlet and fashion designer. Hepburn was as devoted to wearing nothing by Givenchy in her films and off her films, as Givenchy was to dressing the actress.

Here, Breitbart News remembers Givenchy’s ground-breaking fashion through Hepburn’s wardrobe.

