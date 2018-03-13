Supermodel Karlie Kloss Touts Relevance of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in #MeToo Era

Supermodel Karlie Kloss says the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — where models strut down a runway in barely-there lingerie — is “so relevant” in the era of “#MeToo,” a movement of women who say they are fed up with being treated as sexual objects.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Kloss defended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as a statement on feminism.

“A show like Victoria’s Secret is so relevant in the world we live in today,” Kloss said. “There’s something really powerful about a woman who owns her sexuality and is in charge.”

“A show like this celebrates that and allows all of us to be the best versions of ourselves,” Kloss tells the outlet. “Whether it’s wearing heels, make-up or a beautiful piece of lingerie – if you are in control and empowered by yourself, it’s sexy. I personally love investing in a powerful scent or piece of lingerie, but I ensure it’s on my terms. I like to set a positive example, so would never be part of something I didn’t believe in.”

Last year, the longest-serving Victoria’s Secret Show model, Adriana Lima, announced that she would only take her clothes off for a good “cause.”

“I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause,” Lima said in the announcement.

The #MeToo movement has been spearheaded by left-wing actresses in the entertainment industry, many of whom accused disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

When she’s not on the catwalk, posing for photo shoots and magazine covers, Kloss is hanging out with long-term boyfriend Joshua Kushner (brother of White House senior staffer Jared Kushner).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.