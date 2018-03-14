Teenage ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was ‘Uncomfortable Immediately’ After Katy Perry Kissed Him

A contestant on American Idol says he was “uncomfortable” when singer host Katy Perry kissed him on the show during his audition.

Benjamin Glaze, a 19-year-old from Oklahoma, told the New York Times in an interview after his audition on American Idol that he was saving his first kiss experience for his first “special” relationship with a girl, but had the moment taken from him when pop star Perry coerced him into kissing her.

When asked by the American Idol judges if he had ever kissed a girl, Glaze said he was saving the experience for a relationship.

“I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship,” Glaze said.

That’s when Perry told Glaze to walk over to the judges’ table before quickly kissing him on the lips and throwing her arms up in conquest after the moment and high-fiving her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“Come here, bud. Come here, come here right now! Come here right now! Come here,” Perry told Glaze before kissing him.

Now, Glaze says the kiss was something he never asked for or wanted.