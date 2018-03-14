Robert De Niro Rips ‘Spoiled, Idiot’ Donald Trump at Charity Event

On Tuesday, the same day President Donald Trump was in California to look at prototypes of his proposed border wall in San Diego before heading off to a fundraiser in Los Angeles, actor Robert DeNiro used the occasion of a charity event in Hollywood to blast the president as “spoiled” and an “idiot.”

Speaking at a ritzy dinner at the Dolby ballroom in the Hollywood & Highland complex at a benefit for the Fulfillment Fund, a group that helps the poor enter into higher education, De Niro ripped into Trump with venomous personal attacks, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“A college education is important, but education without humanity is ignorance. Look at our president. He made it through the University of Pennsylvania, so he was exposed to a quality education, but he’s still an idiot. And he lacks any sense of humanity or compassion,” the aging Oscar-winner said.

“Of course, he did have to overcome the curse of growing up rich and spoiled,” De Niro sarcastically added. “And endure the heartbreak of bone spurs. Maybe that had an effect.”

The attack on Trump’s “bone spurs” is a reference to the reason why Trump received a medical draft deferment during the Vietnam War.

There is no record of De Niro having served in the military.

“Trump treats education as a con – a way to make a profit at the expense of the suckers. Anyone here planning to get their education at Trump University?” De Niro asked rhetorically, before patting himself on the back. “To be silent in the face of such villainy is to be complicit.”

This is not the first time the 74-year-old star of Meet the Fockers has launched venomous personal attacks against Trump and his supporters.

In August, the Dirty Grandpa star attacked Trump as a “flat-out blatant racist ” who is “going to sink himself.”

In February the embittered Little Fockers star, while speaking overseas in Dubai, attacked Trump as “dangerous” and America as a “backward” country suffering from “temporary insanity.”

In January, the enraged Showtime co-star blasted Trump as a “fucking idiot” and “fucking fool” and “jerkoff-in-chief.”

