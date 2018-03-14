Sean Penn Authors Novel Portraying a Trump-Like President and a ‘Nation in Need of an Assassin’

Actor and left-wing activist Sean Penn has authored a book in which one of the main characters fantasizes about the death of a Donald Trump-like president.

The book, titled, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, includes the story of an angry 55-year-old California man Bob Honey who is enraged at “Mr. Landlord,” the President of the United States and writes him an angry letter after checking into a hospital.

The character writes:

You are not simply a president of impeachment, you are a man in need of an intervention. We are not simply a people in need of an intervention, we are a nation in need of an assassin. I am God’s squared-away man. I am Bob Honey. That’s who I am. Sir, I challenge you to a duel. Tweet me, bitch. I dare you.

The character’s letter also rants about the president serving “NRA masters,” speaking in a “gasconade and cache of catchphrases,” and refers to the Woman’s March in Washington, DC that “dwarfed your penis-edency on the streets of Washington.”

Details of the book’s content were first reported by the Daily Mail.

The book was first published as an audiobook under the pseudonym Pappy Pariah but will be released under Sean Penn’s byline on March 27, according to The Wrap.

Penn previewed the novel in a recent op-ed for the Daily Beast, describing his imagined character as “seemingly defeated and in an imagined post-election epilogue.”

He also admitted that he “went numb,” the day after the election after “a petty, narcissistic, hate-mongering, reality show star who had spent his entire business life ripping off the less-privileged” had won the presidency.

In January, Penn, a friend of socialist dictators, wrote that the president was “an enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born” in Time Magazine. He concluded that Trump was “an enemy of mankind” and “an enemy of the state.”