Street Artist Targets Arnold Schwarzenegger and Harvey Weinstein in ‘Twins’-Inspired #MeToo Posters

Street artist Sabo plastered California buildings and benches with fake movie posters featuring actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and disgraced mega-producer Harvey Weinstein standing next to each other, a near-mirror image of the film art for Schwarzenegger’s 1988 comedy classic Twins.

The faux film posters see the former California governor wearing a “No Fossil Fuels” pin, while Weinstein (like Danny DeVito, much shorter in stature and leaning on Schwarzenegger) dons a “No NRA” button — a nod to Weinstein’s October pledge to “channel [his] anger” at the NRA.

Blaring at the bottom of the posters are the anti-sexual harassment hashtag “#MeToo,” and a phony movie tagline: “Only their victims can tell them apart.” (Schwarzenegger is also gearing up to begin production of Twins sequel Triplets, with actor Eddie Murphy reportedly coming on to play the third brother).

Aside from being on the receiving end of Sabo’s searing satire, both Schwarzenegger and Weinstein have faced accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.

Schwarzenegger has been accused by multiple women of groping and sexual misconduct dating back to the 1970s. The Terminator star addressed his past behavior this week at the South by Southwest festival. “You’ve got to take those things seriously. You’ve got to look at it and say, ‘I made mistakes. And I have to apologize,’” the actor said.

Weinstein, of course, is being investigated by authorities in Los Angeles, New York, and London after dozens of women accused him of rape or harassment. Weinstein is reportedly receiving treatment for sex addiction at various facilities across the country, his independent film company is on the verge of bankruptcy, and he is a pariah and soon-to-be divorcee.

Sabo, according to the Hollywood Reporter, affixed his fake posters on buildings from Venice Beach to Santa Monica, California near Schwarzenegger’s office. The street artist targeted Schwarzenegger, who he said merely “virtue signaling” and fanning support for environmental policy after “tooling around the streets of Hollywood in a huge Hummer back in the days when the skies were literally brown.”

In January, Sabo plastered Hollywood ahead of the Golden Globes with artwork showing the ceremony’s host Seth Meyers next to the words “We All Knew.” Last month Sabo trolled celebrities ahead of the Academy Awards by putting up three billboards with messages about the sexual abuse plaguing the town, inducing, “And the Oscar for biggest pedophile goes to…”

