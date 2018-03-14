‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Says NBC Drama Brings Hope in ‘Divisive’ Trump Era

Actress Mandy Moore believes her NBC drama, This Is Us, is a social commentary-filled series that’s perfectly timed for what she calls a “decisive” time in America under president Donald Trump.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, in such a divisive time, to be a part of entertainment that is hopeful and inclusive,” Moore, who portrays Pearson family matriarch Rebecca on the Golden Globe-nominated show.

Moore’s remarks echoed those of series creator Dan Fogelman who told an audience at the South by Southwest festival this week that his hit show is something of a cure for our charged political climate.

“I’m watching everything that is going on in the country and I’m going, ‘What on earth is going on right now?’” Fogelman said. “The fact that people across all spectrums of life are happy with a show that’s this openhearted and optimistic and romantic and inclusive, it gives me hope that maybe other stuff is going to fade away, or at least evolve.”

Moore, to be sure, rarely wears her political activism on her sleeve.

The 47 Meters Down star did, however, headline in a Christmas variety show to benefit Planned Parenthood last December.

