David Hogg: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson Will Stand With Us at ‘March for Our Lives’ Protest

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato will march with gun-control demonstrators at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., according to David Hogg, the Florida shooting survivor who has been one of the most vocal gun-control activists.

“We’re gonna have four major independent women that are standing with us and walking beside us, and those are Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato,” Hogg told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday evening. “They’re gonna be standing there with us and marching with us, and they’re some of the few people that are really coming out and stepping up with us.”

Survivors at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School organized the March 24 event, which the legacy media and celebrities have heavily promoted.

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, George and Amal Clooney, and Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg recently made $500,000 donations to March for Our Lives.

Hudson and Cyrus on Wednesday praised high school students who staged walkouts to demand more gun-control legislation. Lovato recently kicked off her world tour last month by bringing six Parkland survivors on stage.

I am completely inspired by the students and communities standing up for the future safety of everyone and to honor those we’ve lost from senseless acts of gun violence. I stand with you and raise my voice with yours. #ENOUGH — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) March 14, 2018