Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Celebrates Ireland in Emerald Green, Leopard-Print Dress

First Lady Melania Trump made a toast to Ireland and St. Patrick, wearing an emerald green, leopard-print shift dress as she and President Donald Trump greeted Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.
Melania chose the vibrant and bold dress by Brandon Maxwell, a young New York designer who also serves as Lady Gaga’s stylist, to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day ahead of the weekend holiday.
The dress features a “silk-blend, leopard-print jacquard in a rich shade of emerald green adds beautiful texture to a curve-hugging sheath styled with a modern midi-length hem,” as Neiman Marcus notes and is available for $1,595.
Melania paired the dress with black and white patterned Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos and her signature smoky eye makeup and windblown tresses.
US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump stand with Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar outside the White House March 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
