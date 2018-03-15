Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Celebrates Ireland in Emerald Green, Leopard-Print Dress

First Lady Melania Trump made a toast to Ireland and St. Patrick, wearing an emerald green, leopard-print shift dress as she and President Donald Trump greeted Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.

Melania chose the vibrant and bold dress by Brandon Maxwell, a young New York designer who also serves as Lady Gaga’s stylist, to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day ahead of the weekend holiday.

The dress features a “silk-blend, leopard-print jacquard in a rich shade of emerald green adds beautiful texture to a curve-hugging sheath styled with a modern midi-length hem,” as Neiman Marcus notes and is available for $1,595.

Melania paired the dress with black and white patterned Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos and her signature smoky eye makeup and windblown tresses.

Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump celebrates Ireland in an emerald green, leopard-print shift dress by Brandon Maxwell. BEAUTIFUL. pic.twitter.com/rOYMLN7OAO — John Binder (@JxhnBinder) March 15, 2018

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.