Academy President John Bailey Under Investigation over Multiple Allegations of Sexual Harassment

The wave of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood figures has hit Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president John Bailey, who is under investigation over multiple allegations of misconduct.

Three harassment claims against Bailey prompted the organization, which oversees the Academy Awards, to launch an investigation into the claims, Variety reports.

The allegations against Bailey, who was elected to serve a four-year term as Academy president last August, come just months after the organization expelled disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for life.

In December, the film Academy instituted its first code of conduct, to its 8,000-plus members, in response to the flood of sexual assault and misconduct allegations made against some of its most prominent members.

The Academy code of conduct states that the prestigious organization will not tolerate “people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates standards of decency.”

Academy rules stipulate that the Membership and Administration Committee review all misconduct allegations. Disciplinary actions are considered by the full Board of Governors. Bailey’s replacement, should the veteran cinematographer be forced to step down, is makeup artist and Academy vice president Lois Burwell.

Bailey succeeded Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

