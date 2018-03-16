Transgender Man to Front Campaign for Female Menstrual Periods

A 23-year-old British model is set to become the first transgender man to front a campaign meant to break the stigma of female menstrual periods.

Transgender model Kenny Jones is the face of U.K.-based women’s product company Pink Parcel’s “#ImOn” campaign.

The campaign, the company says, is intended “to change perceptions and smash the misconceptions on periods,” which makes Kenny “the first transgender man in the world to be part of a period campaign!”

A video for the company’s new period effort describes the campaign thusly, saying the “I’m On turns the phrase we most commonly use to describe being on our period on its head, challenging negative perceptions of periods and turning the conversation into a more positive one.”

“I went from being a skinny boy to a grown man with a six-pack and a beard. It took me years to get to this comfortable place within myself, and now I’m going to show the world,” Jones told Pinkparcel.com.

“I remember that my body didn’t understand what was going on,” said Jones, who began to transition from a girl to a boy at 14-years-old and began taking hormones at 17. “I didn’t want my period and there was a lot of confusion within myself. It did make me realize that periods weren’t something I wanted to happen to me and it motivated and pushed me to further my transition.”

