Celebrity Fashion Trend: Facials Made from Cloned Baby Foreskin Cells

Actress Cate Blanchett revealed a shocking beauty secret in a recent interview saying that she is a big fan of facial cream made in part from cloned cells from the amputated foreskins.

Blanchett made her stunning admission in a recent interview with Vogue Australia, in which she sang the praises of facial expert Georgia Louise Atelier of New York City.

The Thor: Ragnarok actress noted that she and fellow A-lister Sandra Bullock visited the New York facialist and purchased what Blanchett called a “penis facial,” according to Hollywood Reporter.

“Sandy and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the ‘penis facial’ and it’s something — I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just ’cause it smells a bit like sperm — there’s some enzyme in it, so Sandy refers to it as the ‘penis facial,'” Blanchett responded, after reporter Remy Rippon asked her: “What’s the most outlandish beauty treatment you’ve tried?”

Naturally, the Internet went wild over the quote, the story became worldwide entertainment industry news. But, even as the word spread of Blanchett’s strange new facial treatment, Vogue Australia removed the quote from its article without leaving any explanation of just why the edit was made.

Blanchett has since remained mum on the topic, as well.

However, Louise was happy to explain just what ingredients make up her “penis facial.”

Again, per Hollywood Reporter:

“The Hollywood EGF Facial started last year when Sandra Bullock was filming in NYC and came to see me for a deep cleansing and long-lasting facial glow,” says Louise. “I wanted to give her something that would transform her skin without the need to undergo lasers, so I loaded up her bespoke facial with something that would give her long-lasting results. Within weeks her makeup artist, Whitney, and castmates wanted to know what was the cause of her amazing, long-lasting glowing skin…. And from that moment onward the Hollywood EGF Facial was born!” “The foreskin is collected during circumcision and the stem cells are then harvested and extracted through a centrifuge,” says Louise. “I am always very mindful to explain radical serums and potions that I carry in my back bar, so I always explain that EGF is derived from newborn baby foreskin, but cells were taken and from that, new cells are cloned from a laboratory.”

Louise also took to social media to do a bit of self-promotion saying, “My ultra-exclusive facial to the stars has been revealed by Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock and is now available at my atelier! No babies were used — only clone cell[s] taken years ago!”

Cate Blanchett is not the first Hollywood star to cause a stir over beauty treatments that might contain the human cells contained in baby foreskins. Several years ago talk show queen and oft-touted Democrat candidate for President Oprah Winfrey also came under fire for touting a beauty aid that might contain foreskin cells.

In 2013 it was revealed that Winfrey was backing an anti-aging cream that was developed with skin cells harvested from baby foreskins produced by the skin care company SkinMedica. The news caused several groups to protest the TV star including an anti-circumcision group based in Canada that wondered how the star would feel about a beauty cream “produced with tissue extracted from the genitalia of little girls.”

