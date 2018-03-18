Jim Carrey Attacks ‘So-Called Christian’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders with Grotesque Portrait

Actor Jim Carrey targeted what appears to be White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with lewd artwork of her likeness in a tweet slamming her as a “so-called Christian” who lies for a living.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” wrote the Dumb and Dumber star on Saturday in a tweet that included a portrait of what appears to be a grisly looking Sanders.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Though Carrey doesn’t mention Sanders in his social media screed, several Twitter users made the connection.

The appalling portrait Jim Carrey posted Saturday is just the latest lewd artwork the 56-year-old star has released of late, many of them assailing Republican lawmakers and members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

In November, Carrey called President Trump a “stooge” of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a tweet that included artwork depicting President Trump kissing Putin’s bare butt cheek.

“They bailed him out, set him up and made him their stooge. With Trump in the WH, Putin may win the 3rd World War without firing a shot. #PuckerUpPOTUS,” read Carrey’s tweet.

They bailed him out, set him up and made him their stooge. With Trump in the WH, Putin may win the 3rd World War without firing a shot. #PuckerUpPOTUS pic.twitter.com/bnPWI8xa9h — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 12, 2017

Lately, though, Carrey has turned his attention to the debate over gun control in America. He’s shared several pieces of “art,” many of them (like this one) showing school-aged children riddled with bloody bullet wholes.

