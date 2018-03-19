Bruce Springsteen Laments Trump-Era ‘Battle for the Soul of Our Nation’

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show sees the veteran rocker showcase his greatest hits while taking subtle shots at President Donald Trump.

“Springsteen on Broadway,” which is in the midst of a seven-month run in New York City, has reportedly featured the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s criticizing President Trump without saying his name.

“I’ve seen things over the past year on American streets that I thought were resigned to other, uglier times,” Springsteen said at a recent show, Variety reports. “Folks trying to normalize hate, calling upon the most divisive, ugliest ghosts of our past. I hope we’re just going through a terrible chapter in the battle for the soul of our nation.”

The Boss bashing President Trump is not knew, as the 23-time Grammy-winner repeatedly tore into Trump through the presidential campaign.

Springsteen made headlines in September 2016 when he dedicated a song to a concertgoer who handed the rocker a pocket Constitution with the words “Fuck Trump” written on it.

Weeks later, the E Street Band leader ripped then-presidential candidate Trump, calling him a “moron” whose candidacy is “tragic” for America.

“The republic is under siege by a moron, basically. The whole thing is tragic,” Springsteen said at the time. “Without overstating it, it’s a tragedy for our democracy. When you start talking about elections being rigged, you’re pushing people beyond democratic governance. And it’s a very, very dangerous thing to do. Once you let those genies out of the bottle, they don’t go back in so easy, if they go back in at all.

Just days before the presidential election, Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined President Obama and Hillary Clinton at a last minute election-eve rally.

