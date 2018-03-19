Fashion Notes: Hope Hicks Exits White House in Purple Blazer, Suede Stilettos

Outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks exited the West Wing last week in a purple and pale blue ensemble just as she is set to leave President Trump’s administration.
Hicks wore one of her favorite blazer dresses by the New York-based brand Theory, this time in deep purple. To break up the richness of the double-breasted blazer, Hicks paired the dress with a pale, baby blue button prep-school down and matching baby blue suede stilettos.
She may be departing the White House soon, but Hicks remains the ‘It’ girl of Washington, D.C. at least for now.
Fashion Notes: Hope Hicks leaves the White House in this purple blazer dress by Theory and pale blue suede stilettos. And of course, her signature fuschia lipstick and smoky eyes. pic.twitter.com/A5Z3OWuVDz
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 18, 2018
Last week, Hicks went back to black, wearing a turtleneck sweater dress and black coat featuring a faux fur lapel. Paired with the ensemble are a pair of black suede stilettos and her favorite leather Bally tote bag.
Fashion Notes: Last week, Hope Hicks went back to black in a turtleneck sweater dress, faux fur lapel coat, suede stilettos, and black Bally tote.
📸 by Mattew Paul D'Agostino pic.twitter.com/JMTCCoRlRu
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 19, 2018
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.