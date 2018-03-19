Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Style Wearing Navy Coat, Knee-High Leather Boots

First Lady Melania Trump strutted in style on Monday alongside President Donald Trump as she departed the White House for New Hampshire to speak about America’s opioid crisis.

Wearing a navy coat with a funnel-like collar by French luxury brand Chloé and breathtakingly rich Gianvito Rossi knee-high Italian leather boots, Mrs. Trump was easily the most fashionable woman in the room (not uncommon for her) during the event on opioids.

Mrs. Trump chose big brown-shaded sunglasses to conceal her smokey eyes from the sunlight. The knee-high boots paired with long coats and dresses look that Mrs. Trump chose has been all over the runways in Milan and Paris. Très chic!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder