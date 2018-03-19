Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Style Wearing Navy Coat, Knee-High Leather Boots

First Lady Melania Trump strutted in style on Monday alongside President Donald Trump as she departed the White House for New Hampshire to speak about America’s opioid crisis.
Wearing a navy coat with a funnel-like collar by French luxury brand Chloé and breathtakingly rich Gianvito Rossi knee-high Italian leather boots, Mrs. Trump was easily the most fashionable woman in the room (not uncommon for her) during the event on opioids.
Mrs. Trump chose big brown-shaded sunglasses to conceal her smokey eyes from the sunlight. The knee-high boots paired with long coats and dresses look that Mrs. Trump chose has been all over the runways in Milan and Paris. Très chic!
US President Donald Trump walks with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 19, 2018. The Trumps are traveling to Manchester, New Hampshire. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump speaks at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H., Monday, March 19, 2018. President Trump is in New Hampshire to unveil more of his plan to combat the nation’s opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and first lady Melania Trump watch as President Donald Trump, speaks to supporters, local politicians and police officers at an event at Manchester Community College on March 19, 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Th president addressed the ongoing opioid crisis which has had a devastating impact on cities and counties across the nation. In Manchester overdoses through early March were up 23 percent from this time last year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, NH – MARCH 19: First lady Melania Trump watches as her husband, President Donald Trump speaks to supporters, local politicians and police officers at an event at Manchester Community College on March 19, 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The president addressed the ongoing opioid crisis which has had a devastating impact on cities and counties across the nation. In Manchester overdoses through early March were up 23 percent from this time last year. Trump was also joined his Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, NH – MARCH 19: First lady Melania Trump walks onto stage to introduce her husband and to speak about opioids at an event at Manchester Community College on March 19, 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
