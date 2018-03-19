‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Song to Benefit Gun Control Campaign

Singer Lin-Manuel Miranda and actor Ben Platt have teamed on a new song with a portion of the proceeds from the mashup going toward the student march for gun control scheduled for March 24.

ENews reports that the song, which is “a mixed up two signature tracks from [the two] shows,” was created to serve as an “anthem for a modern movement.” Its message to those impacted by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting: “Even when the dark comes crashing through, when you need a friend to carry you and when you’re broken on the ground—you will be found.”

Hamilton creator Miranda tweeted about the new track:

Ben Platt put up an Instagram announcement:

“In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power. In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us,” Miranda said in a statement. “This song is my way of helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let’s keep fighting, together.”

“When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn’t say no. Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about,” Platt added. “These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change.”

Miranda, a two-time Grammy Award-winner, who campaigned heavily for Hillary Clinton, has repeatedly used his fame to push left-wing political efforts.

On February 20 Breitbart News reports that George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jeffery Katzenberg, and Steven Spielberg had already pledged $500,000 each to the march.

The student march for gun control is being pushed by Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor David Hogg, who released a PSA last week asking, “What if our politicians weren’t the b*tch of the NRA?”

