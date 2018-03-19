Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut After Joking About Priests Molesting Children at a Catholic University

Comedian Hannibal Buress didn’t get too far into his act at a Catholic university in Chicago on Saturday night, before the school cut his mic after he made a joke about priests molesting children.

The event, known as Colossus, a two-night affair hosted by Loyola University Chicago, features a musical performance on one evening and a comedian on the other.

Buress, began his act by reading an email his says the university sent him regarding restrictions on his comedic content. Specifically, the email addressed content from rape to sexual assault, sexual orientation, race, and the use of foul language.

Shortly after that, Buress brought up child molestation. The university then cut the power to his microphone.

The crowd booed when Buress’ mic got cut, but then quieted down again as Buress attempted to perform his act “unplugged.” However, the school then raised the volume of the background music, until Buress eventually left the stage.

According to The Wrap:

Loyola’s Department of Programming (DOP) assistant director, Leslie Watland, told the university’s newspaper, The Phoneix, ‘DOP students did not make any day-of decisions for Hannibal Buress’ show. Student Development Administrators made the decisions.’ While off-stage, Buress responded to a tweet from someone in the audience who wondered ‘wtf’ happened. Buress replied, ‘Weird was to celebrate sweet 16.’ He, apparently, was referencing Loyola Ramblers’ win over the Tennessee Volunteers earlier that day. Although Buress’ tweet has been taken down, The Phoenix published a screen grab.

Several students voiced their displeasure, on Twitter, with the university’s decision to stop Buress’ performance:

Fresh off celebrating a sweet 16 appearance Loyola kicks Hannibal Buress off stage for exposing their asses and joking about the Catholic Church, this is absolutely nuts they’re digging themselves a huge hole — el pescador (@justyn_fisher) March 18, 2018

sorry about bureaucratic shit @hannibalburess but thx for like 5 mins pic.twitter.com/d9H2ZkLBzQ — Maggie B™️ (@maglibb) March 18, 2018

Buress returned 15 minutes after having exited the stage, to thunderous applause. Then, according to an audience member, Buress lashed out at the school administration while referencing the university’s content restriction email which was shown on a large overhead projector above the stage.

Buress reportedly said:

"Bitch ass old people, I can project."

Hannibal Buress' reaction to the content restrictions he was supposed to put on his show and his mike being turned off. — cLaire (@clairelybetter) March 18, 2018

In 2014, one of Burress’ performances went viral after the Broad City star called Bill Cosby a hypocrite for criticizing the use of slang by black people while being accused of allegedly drugging and raping more than a dozen women.

Burress said:

Bill Cosby has the f–ing smuggest old black man public persona that I hate. ‘Pull your pants up, black people. I was on TV in the ’80s. I can talk down to you because I had a successful sitcom.’ Yeah, but you raped women, Bill Cosby. So, brings you down a couple notches… I don’t curse on stage. But yeah, you’re a rapist.

