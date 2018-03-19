HBO Host John Oliver Mocks Mike Pence’s Christian Faith with Parody Gay Bunny Book

NEW YORK (AP) — John Oliver has trolled his way to the top.

The HBO host’s spoof of a new picture book by the wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence was No. 1 on Amazon.com as of midday Monday.

“Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of a Vice President” is a tribute to the Pence family’s beloved rabbit. It was written by the vice president’s daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by his wife, Karen Pence.

Oliver’s book, which he announced over the weekend, is called “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.” The story is the same, almost: This Marlon Bundo is in love with a male bunny.

The parody book was written by “Last Week” contributor Jill Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller.