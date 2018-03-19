Huckabee: Jim Carrey Comments About Daughter ‘Vile’ — ‘When You Attack Her Faith – To Me, That’s a Low Blow’

PELHAM, Alabama — At a campaign event for Alabama GOP gubernatorial hopeful Scott Dawson on Monday, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) reacted to some of the attention given to his daughter, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Huckabee told Breitbart News in an interview much of it didn’t bother him. However, he said actor Jim Carrey’s attack on his daughter in a tweet from Saturday was something that caused him to react “as a dad” would.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

“You know, I don’t think it bothers her much at all, and most of it doesn’t bother me,” Huckabee said. “Every now and then, something is so disgusting, you know, I just find myself reacting as a dad. I thought Jim Carrey’s comments were vile. I get it – that people aren’t going to like her and they’ll think one thing or another. But, when you attack her faith – to me, that’s a low blow. And it’s the kind of thing that’s not the way we operate in America. If you don’t like what she says, what she does or who she works for, I get all that. But you don’t attack the way a person looks, and you certainly don’t attack a person’s faith and belittle it.”

Huckabee reiterated what he tweeted in response to Carrey earlier in the day, adding that Carrey had never met his daughter and therefore, he couldn’t know much about her.

Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & "Christaphobe" @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a "so-called Muslim" or "so-called Jew?" #classlessCarrey https://t.co/HCqHoER0Ru — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2018

“And my point was you would never see someone in Hollywood talk about a so-called Muslim or a so-called Jew,” he continued. “To call somebody a so-called Christian and call them monstrous I thought was just a despicable thing to say about a person. He doesn’t know her, never met her. So he can’t know who she is, or what she’s about.”

